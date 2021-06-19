A man from Kidderminster who lost his leg in a motorcycle accident has said competing in a disabled strongman competition saved him from a life of drugs and alcohol.

Chris Wolf, 38, struggled with alcohol and drug addiction from a young age, but after taking part in a marathon for charity and working on his fitness, his life began to improve.

He joined a friend in Thailand where he taught English, but lost a leg in a motorcycle accident and said his "life [fell] apart".

Determined not to return to drink and drugs, Mr Wolf trained for Britain's Disabled Strongman competition and he said the sport had saved his life.