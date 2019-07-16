Blind golfers have used a tournament in Worcestershire to highlight the importance of on-course volunteer guides to allow them to play the game.

The England and Wales Blind Golf charity staged a matchplay competition at Gaudet Luce in Droitwich.

Secretary Andy Gilford, from Worthing, Sussex, said blind golf was gaining in popularity, but the lack of people to help golfers around the 18 holes was an issue.

Golfer Mike Tomlinson, from Birmingham, said: "I feel like, when I'm out on the golf course, I'm not a brilliant player, but when I'm on the golf course, I'm equal to everybody else."

Video journalist: John Bray