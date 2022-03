Ukrainian opera singer Vasyl Savenko has performed at a rotary club in Worcestershire to thank members for collecting money for Ukraine.

The singer, who moved to Britain in the 1990s, sang on Monday at a gathering of Malvern Rotary Club, which raised £5,000 in two days.

He said friends and relatives in Ukraine were "so grateful" to people in the UK who had donated money to help people suffering because of the Russian invasion.