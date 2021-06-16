Farmers Mark Green and Sean Mason grow and sell potatoes and together have started a business venture making environmentally-friendly crisps.

In 2014 the pair, from Herefordshire, decided over a pint to start working together and spent the next few years developing a crisps brand with sustainability running through its core.

The crisps are packaged in compostable packaging, food miles are kept to a minimum and are made by potatoes grown by the farmers themselves.

However, investment has spiralled past their initial estimations and to mitigate costs they have taken their brand of crisps to market themselves. Will they sell and have they done enough to keep the farm going for the next generation?

You can watch We Are England on BBC One across the Midlands – 1930 GMT on Wednesday 16 February, or catch up on the BBC iPlayer.