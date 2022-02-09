A mother-of-three has described her monthly rent as "astronomical" as a rise in the cost of living is forcing her family to make difficult choices.

Nicola Kinson, from Hereford, is a part-time teaching assistant and is also studying at university and her husband Rob works six days a week.

The couple are paying £800 a month to rent in the city but despite both of them bringing in a wage, the pressure of rising energy and food bills are limiting other parts of their lives.

Mrs Kinson said: "I think it's only going to get worse.

"The government needs to reap the money back from somewhere that coronavirus has cost."

The government has promised a package of support for many households including energy bill discounts, via a loan, and a council tax rebate.