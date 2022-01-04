The uncle of a five-year-old boy in a coma fighting for his life in Italy has described the situation as a "nightmare".

Corin Hetherington's nephew, Dominic, is on a life support machine after being injured, along with his dad Guiseppe, in a car crash.

Dominic's mother Jordan has gone out to Italy to be with him.

Mr Hetherington said she does not have a bed to sleep in and gave up her job to be with her son so she has no financial income.

A fundraising appeal to support the family has been launched and is aiming to raise £25,000.