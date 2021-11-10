Footage captured the moment a terminally ill man was arrested by police officers after "mooning" at speed camera van.

Darrell Meekcom was recently diagnosed with multiple system atrophy and said he exposed himself at the van as part of a so-called bucket list of things he wanted to do before he died.

The footage was captured by Mr Meekcom's wife and he described the incident as "frightening".

West Mercia Police said a 55-year-old man from Kidderminster had been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and dangerous driving, and had been released on bail.

Local area commander Supt Mark Colquhoun said: "We appreciate the footage and commentary circulating around the incident has caused some concern.

"The incident was reviewed at the time and, after consideration of the full facts and circumstances, including reviewing officers' body worn video, I am satisfied that appropriate action was taken by officers.

"The incident lasted around 38 minutes from the time of arrival at the address and therefore lasted significantly longer than the footage already in the media."