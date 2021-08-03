Tokyo Olympics: Swimmer Matt Richards returns home
Olympic gold medallist Matt Richards was cheered as he arrived home to a surprise party organised by family and friends.
The swimmer, from Droitwich, won gold in the freestyle relay for Team GB in almost world record time.
It was Richards' Olympic debut as the 18-year-old swam Great Britain's third in their victorious men's 200m freestyle relay team alongside Duncan Scott, James Guy and double Olympic champion Tom Dean.
