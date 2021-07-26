Network Rail has released footage of children playing on a railway line in Worcestershire.

Cameras filmed children playing on Jamaica Road level crossing in Malvern, between Hereford and Worcester, on 10 separate occasions last month.

More than 70 trains use the crossing each day, travelling at speeds of up to 70mph.

Rhys Evans, level crossing manager at Network Rail, said: “Our message to parents and guardians is to please warn your children that the railway is not a place to play.

"It’s absolutely vital that everybody remains vigilant when crossing the railway as trains are fast, frequent, and quieter than ever.”