The mother of a disabled woman who lay "slowly dying" while nursing staff failed to raise the alarm said her daughter gave her strength to fight for her.

Rachel Johnston, 49, fell seriously ill after having an operation to remove all her teeth due to severe decay.

A coroner found neglect by nurses at Pirton Grange Care Home, near Worcester, contributed to her death.

"She gave me strength to do it and I did with the help from family and friends," said Diana Johnston. "Rachel was a fighter all her life."