With schools closed to most students, young people are getting to grips with remote learning.

The BBC joined Year 12 pupils at Hereford Sixth Form College for a maths lesson taught on Microsoft Teams.

It's interactive. They are set questions and are able to take a photo of their calculations and post it for their teacher to see.

But teacher Luke Moseley worries about the students who are not keeping up.

"It's more stressful and challenging to deliver a lesson like this," he says.

Produced by James Pearson

Edited by Louise Brierley