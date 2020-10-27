There was a surprise for a young ballet fan when she turned up for her hospital treatment.

Paediatric consultant Dr Baylon Kamalarajan and Emma Maunder treated Izzy Fletcher from Worcester to a performance of the ballet Swan Lake.

Five-year-old Izzy is being treated for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia at Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust.

She first started treatment for leukaemia back in 2017. She completed her treatment in May 2019, but sadly relapsed earlier this year and now requires further treatment and chemotherapy.