A Birmingham pub has been given a £1,000 fine for what police have called "a double whammy" of Covid-19 breaches.

A member of the public tipped off West Midlands Police about a lock-in at The Greyhound in the Erdington area of the city on 26 September.

When officers arrived shortly after midnight they found up to 70 people still being served drinks.

Under new laws, the pub should have closed at 22:00 and only a maximum of 15 people are allowed to attend a wedding or sit-down reception at a "Covid-secure" venue in England.

Police said they chose not to impose the maximum £10,000 fine because it was on a much smaller scale than some other events and the pub had not been in trouble with them before.