Flooding in Hereford: Residents still in temporary homes
Residents living on a street flooded twice in the space of a few months have been living in temporary accommodation since last October.
Repair work has not started on some homes in Greyfriars Avenue, Hereford.
The road, which runs parallel with the River Wye, had not been flooded for 21 years before the extreme weather seen in October 2019 and February 2020.
Published
44 minutes ago
