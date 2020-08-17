Bride and groom hold wedding reception in street

Video

A couple who saw their dream wedding reception dashed by coronavirus held it in the street instead.

Sophie and Jake Lacey-Watts married on Sunday afternoon at St Peter's Church in Cookley, Worcestershire.

But with their planned reception cancelled by lockdown rules, Mrs Lacey-Watts' mother arranged a street party outside their Kidderminster home.

And that meant some makeshift solutions to protecting the happy couple from rain during their first dance as husband and wife.

Video journalist: John Bray