Bride and groom hold wedding reception in street

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Street wedding reception for Kidderminster couple
A couple who saw their dream wedding reception dashed by coronavirus held it in the street instead.
Sophie and Jake Lacey-Watts married on Sunday afternoon at St Peter's Church in Cookley, Worcestershire.
But with their planned reception cancelled by lockdown rules, Mrs Lacey-Watts' mother arranged a street party outside their Kidderminster home.
And that meant some makeshift solutions to protecting the happy couple from rain during their first dance as husband and wife.
Video journalist: John Bray
-
17 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hereford-worcester-53807680/coronavirus-street-wedding-reception-for-kidderminster-coupleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window