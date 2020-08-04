Cancer patient gets married in hospital bed

Video

A cancer patient has married his long-term partner from his hospital bed following a diagnosis of terminal illness.

Malcolm Eyles, 68, and Maureen Blackwell, 67, tied the knot with two cardiology nurses acting as witnesses at Worcestershire Royal Hospital.

The couple, from Malvern, were shopping on Friday when Malcolm suffered chest pains. Hospital scans showed he had terminal cancer.

The emotional wedding was organised quickly by the couple with the help of medical staff.