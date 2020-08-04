Cancer patient gets married in hospital bed

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Malvern cancer patient ties knot from hospital bed
A cancer patient has married his long-term partner from his hospital bed following a diagnosis of terminal illness.
Malcolm Eyles, 68, and Maureen Blackwell, 67, tied the knot with two cardiology nurses acting as witnesses at Worcestershire Royal Hospital.
The couple, from Malvern, were shopping on Friday when Malcolm suffered chest pains. Hospital scans showed he had terminal cancer.
The emotional wedding was organised quickly by the couple with the help of medical staff.
-
04 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hereford-worcester-53650897/malvern-cancer-patient-ties-knot-from-hospital-bedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window