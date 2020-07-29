Media player
Coronavirus: Worcester couple forced to spend five months apart
A couple who were forced apart for five months because of the coronavirus pandemic have finally been reunited.
Robert Smallman went to New Zealand in February for a three-week holiday to see his daughters, leaving wife Gaynor at her care home in Worcester.
But Covid-19 travel restrictions meant the 86-year-old had to stay on the other side of the world.
His 76-year-old wife lives at Fernhill House Care Home, and the couple saw each other for the first time since February on Monday through a piece of glass at a new visiting room.
29 Jul 2020
