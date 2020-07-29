Video

A couple who were forced apart for five months because of the coronavirus pandemic have finally been reunited.

Robert Smallman went to New Zealand in February for a three-week holiday to see his daughters, leaving wife Gaynor at her care home in Worcester.

But Covid-19 travel restrictions meant the 86-year-old had to stay on the other side of the world.

His 76-year-old wife lives at Fernhill House Care Home, and the couple saw each other for the first time since February on Monday through a piece of glass at a new visiting room.