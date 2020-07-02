‘He just forgot to worry about himself’

Video

Suicide is the single biggest killer of men aged under 45 in the UK.

Mike Penhalagan took his own life at the start of June after losing his job during the coronavirus pandemic.

His mother Rachel has spoken to the BBC to pay tribute to her 26-year-old son, saying he was “the kind of person who always worried about someone else”. She wants other men to know where they can go to ask for help.

Mike, who lived in Worcester, played American football, and his team-mates at Hereford Stampede are taking on a walking challenge, with Rachel’s support, to raise money for a mental health charity. They have taken to social media in a bid to raise awareness.

If you have been affected by this story, help is available from BBC Action Line.

Video journalist: John Bray