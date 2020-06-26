Boy reunited with friends after cancer treatment

Video

A six-year-old boy has been reunited with school friends as he returns home following months of treatment in Singapore for an aggressive form of leukaemia.

Oscar Saxelby-Lee, from Worcester, underwent CAR-T therapy after £500,000 was raised through crowdfunding to pay for his treatment.

After being cancer-free for six months, he has now returned home.

But on the way, he and his parents stopped to see friends at Pitmaston Primary School, where Oscar is a pupil.