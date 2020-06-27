Saying goodbye to our British Dream?

Video

When Kinga Piotrowska-Burnat came to the UK from Poland eight years ago she dreamed of a better life. But struggling to make ends meet, she's now thinking of returning.

Kinga has applied to stay in the UK under the EU Settlement Scheme. Even so, she is still thinking of leaving and, according to the LikeU charity in Worcester which was set up to help central and eastern European immigrants, she's one of many.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to millions of British workers being furloughed or losing their jobs and record numbers claiming universal credit.

Tomasz Jarecki, from LikeU, said his community had been hit particularly badly.

Video journalist: Catherine Mackie