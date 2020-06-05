Hedgehog not prickly about feasting with fox
Fox and the hound? Try fox and the hedgehog...

This garden footage shows the moment the odd couple shares a midnight feast.

The scene was captured by photographer and former BBC cameraman Stu McKenzie in Malvern, Worcestershire.

