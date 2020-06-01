'Vulnerable' birds breed at former gravel pit

Video

Oystercatchers, classed as vulnerable across Europe, have bred for the first time on a man-made lake in Herefordshire.

Ornithologist Mike Colquhoun filmed the birds and their chicks at Bodenham Lake.

The site, which is run by Herefordshire Wildlife Trust and New Leaf Sustainable Development, used to be a gravel pit and is now a breeding area for many species of birds and aquatic life.

Reed beds and shallows were created with £500,000 of European funding which have helped attract the oystercatchers.