Lockdown life in a flood-damaged home

Video

Ray and Moreen Williams's home was flooded when rivers swelled following February storms.

Within weeks, there was another crisis - Covid-19 was rampant and the UK went into lockdown.

Quarantine brings its own challenges, but there are even more when crucial home repairs have to be put on hold.

The couple, aged 91 and 89, are largely confined to the upstairs of their house in Hereford, but are managing to find a bright side to their situation.