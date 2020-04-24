Video

Caravan and campervan owners have responded to an appeal by a care home in Worcestershire calling for vehicles to allow staff to stay on site.

Nightingales care home in Wolverley Court, Kidderminster, put out the call earlier this month and said a number of private owners came to its aid.

Staff will use the caravans to stay on grounds at the home as they try to keep it free of Covid-19.

Manager Emily Lote said: "It was so overwhelming to know that everybody wants to help as a community. It was everyone pulling together."