Care home 'overwhelmed' at response to caravan appeal
'Overwhelming' response to caravan appeal

Caravan and campervan owners have responded to an appeal by a care home in Worcestershire calling for vehicles to allow staff to stay on site.

Nightingales care home in Wolverley Court, Kidderminster, put out the call earlier this month and said a number of private owners came to its aid.

Staff will use the caravans to stay on grounds at the home as they try to keep it free of Covid-19.

Manager Emily Lote said: "It was so overwhelming to know that everybody wants to help as a community. It was everyone pulling together."

  • 24 Apr 2020
