How do you explain coronavirus to young children?

Coronavirus: How to explain it to very young children
How much do children understand about coronavirus and how much should adults tell them?
At a time when they can't mix with friends or play in the park, one child psychologist says it's important to get them talking and asking questions.
Kate Mason, from Worcester, thinks even very young children understand a lot more than we realise.
17 Apr 2020
