Video

A former soldier from Herefordshire is rowing the equivalent of the English Channel each day this week - without leaving his drive.

Next year, Ian Rivers is hoping to break the world record for the quickest solo row from New York to the Scilly Isles - more than 3,000 nautical miles.

During the months at sea he will be entirely on his own, so he is using the coronavirus lockdown to prepare both mentally and physically.

Ian, 54, from Hereford. will be raising money for St Michael’s Hospice in Herefordshire and the Special Air Service Regimental Association.