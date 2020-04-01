Coronavirus: Special needs parents in 'survival mode'
A father has described the "huge impact" of losing respite care for his young daughter who has complex special needs.
Tim Clarke and his wife Ana look after their six-year-old daughter Molly at home in Worcester.
The family normally receives a few hours of outside care and educational help a week, but that ended with the coronavirus pandemic.
Molly has been diagnosed with autism and also has medical issues including a cyst on her brain.
One charity worker from the Pathological Demand Avoidance (PDA) Society, a condition which is on the autism spectrum, described parents of children with special needs as being in "survival mode".
A film by Catherine Mackie
