'We need to hunker down'

Video

A young couple who set up home on board a narrowboat are facing up to canal life during the coronavirus outbreak.

Dan Butler, 26, and Georgia Howe, 24, set off from Herefordshire last July to cruise around the West Midlands canal network.

This week they were moored up at Netherton Tunnel in the Black Country, as the Canal & River Trust urged boat owners to avoid non-essential travel and towpath users to keep away from moored boats.

Dan and Georgia have been recording their canal life as The Liveaboard Family on social media.

All the footage in this report was filmed before the restrictions came into place.

Video journalist: John Bray