Ventilator designed for coronavirus patients

Coronavirus: Gtech designs prototype ventilator
Worcester-based manufacturer Gtech has designed a prototype ventilator which could be mass produced to help patients with coronavirus.
The company, best known for its vacuum cleaners, spent a week working on the ventilator design after it was asked by the government to help out.
The company's managing director, Nick Grey said he'd be making public the technology behind the design so others could use it.
24 Mar 2020
