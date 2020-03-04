'We are forgotten when it floods'

Media player
Flooding: The residents who say they are forgotten
More than half the properties in a small Herefordshire village flooded following Storm Dennis.
Some properties flooded three times during the ongoing bad weather.
Resident Garry Jones feels like places like Walton are forgotten.
The village has no flood defences, they say, forcing them to construct their own.
Mr Jones believes the most recent flooding will cost him over £100,000.
04 Mar 2020
