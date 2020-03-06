Video

A non-league football club which suffered extensive flood damage to its pitch and buildings has been “blown away” by the generosity of local people who are helping to get them back on track.

Worcestershire-based Stourport Swifts, who play on the banks of the River Severn, were flooded twice in a week.

A £2,000 online fundraising appeal has already smashed its target, and a neighbouring club has offered the use of its pitch.

The club will meet officials from the Football Foundation on Thursday, and hope more financial aid will become available.

Video journalist: John Bray