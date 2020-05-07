VE Day choir sings online for isolated audience

Video

Joan Johnson and Don Butler have vivid memories of VE Day.

For Joan, who was a war-time nurse, it was the day she met her future husband.

Don, who was just a boy, enjoyed a street party.

But marking the day the war in Europe ended in 1945 is going to be muted affair because of the coronavirus outbreak. Joan and Don, like many others, are in isolation at their sheltered housing complex in Redditch, Worcestershire.

So the party is coming to them thanks to the Boogaloo Vintage Harmony Group and the Pop Voices choir, based in Solihull and Warwickshire.

The music will be played throughout the gardens and all tenants will get song sheets.

Video journalist: Catherine Mackie