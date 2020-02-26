Flood water pours over the top of defences

Video

Water pours over the top of temporary flood barriers put in place in Beales Corner, Bewdley, Worcestershire, by the River Severn.

It comes as two severe flood warnings remain in place in Shropshire with the River Severn also at risk of going over the top of defences in Ironbridge.

The Beales Corner defences in Bewdley are not the main defences in the town, however. These remain in place in Severnside, although people are advised to avoid the area.