Storm Dennis flooding as seen from the air
Video

Storm Dennis flooding in Hereford as seen from above

Aerial footage shows houses in Hereford surrounded by water and rescue operations under way.

The river Wye there has reached its highest ever recorded level.

Families rescued from flooded homes have been disembarking from dinghies with their pets and belongings.

  • 17 Feb 2020
