Storm Dennis: Family rescued in Tenbury Wells
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Storm Dennis: Family rescued in Tenbury Wells

Floodwater from Storm Dennis has seen more than 130 properties evacuated in the market town of Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire.

Among the people ferried from their homes were a family rescued when 2ft of water entered the property.

An emergency relief centre has been set up at a nearby school.

  • 17 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Parked cars swept away by powerful floodwater