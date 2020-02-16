Cars swept away by flood water
Storm Dennis: Cars swept away by flood in Hay-on-Wye

Floods have been so severe in parts of Herefordshire and Powys that cars have been seen floating away down the road.

These vehicles were parked in a car park close to the Three Tuns pub, in Hay-on-Wye.

With flood levels rising quickly, they were soon submerged and carried quickly down river.

Footage courtesy of Jonathan Sayce

