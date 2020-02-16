Media player
Storm Dennis: Cars swept away by flood in Hay-on-Wye
Floods have been so severe in parts of Herefordshire and Powys that cars have been seen floating away down the road.
These vehicles were parked in a car park close to the Three Tuns pub, in Hay-on-Wye.
With flood levels rising quickly, they were soon submerged and carried quickly down river.
Footage courtesy of Jonathan Sayce
