Tenbury Wells: Storm Dennis floods homes and businesses
Storm Dennis has struck Worcestershire, where 130 properties in the market town of Tenbury Wells have flooded.
A major incident has been declared in neighbouring Herefordshire and Shropshire, leading to people being evacuated and a major incident being declared.
The Environment Agency has warned there is a "risk to life" as levels in the River Teme continue to rise.
16 Feb 2020
