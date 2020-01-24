The farmer who turns insects into flour

Media player
The Herefordshire farmer turning insects into flour
A farmer who diversified after demand for his cider apples fell is trialling a way of converting his crop into a protein-rich flour by using insects.
Stephen Ware is breeding the crickets and mealworms at his farm in Weobley, Herefordshire. The insects are fed the apples and other crops, then milled into flour by food scientists at Harper Adams University in Shropshire.
Insects are increasingly being promoted as an alternative protein source which produces lower greenhouse gas emissions than meat.
24 Jan 2020
