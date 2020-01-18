Secret base inventions now on your radar

Video

It was dubbed 'the hidden Bletchley' after the place where World War Two codebreakers cracked the German's Enigma Code.

The Telecommunications Research Establishment at Malvern in Worcestershire is the place where scientists fine-tuned radar which helped lead the Allies to victory.

During the Cold War scientific leaps which are now part of everyday life were developed there, such as touchscreen technology.

The buildings where all this happened are now being demolished but the Malvern Radar & Technology History Society are hoping a new educational science centre will be built in their place.

A film by Catherine Mackie