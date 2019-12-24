Best friends send same Christmas card for 50 years

Video

Alan Braithwaite and Chris Oakley have been friends for more than 60 years and have been exchanging the same Christmas card almost as long as they have known each other.

Bought in a charity shop in 1969, Chris, from Pershore, sent the card to his friend in nearby Kidderminster with a simple note urging him to return it by 1 December 1970.

Since then, it has been posted back and forth, each time with a new message attached.

They might be running out of space to write on the card, but do not plan to stop their tradition anytime soon.

Video journalist: Yusaf Akbar