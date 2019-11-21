Video

Metal detectorists who held on to ancient coins they unearthed deprived England of its property, history and culture, police say.

The find in a Herefordshire field, which also included ingots and jewellery, was described by the British Museum as "extraordinary", and from a time when England as a single kingdom was being shaped.

George Powell and Layton Davies were convicted at Worcester Crown Court of stealing the £3m hoard.

Along with coin sellers Paul Wells, 60, and Simon Wicks, 57, Powell and Davies were also found guilty of conspiring to conceal the find.

Police say officers will always work to recover such hoards that "belong" to the country and not the finders.