Vanessa Redgrave returns to evacuee town
Vanessa Redgrave returns to WW2 evacuee town

During World War Two, actress Vanessa Redgrave was evacuated to a town in Herefordshire.

Aged three, she and her brother left their parents in London in 1939 to live with their cousin Lucy Kempson in Bromyard.

Thousands of evacuees arrived in the town during the war.

As part of a Remembrance event to commemorate them, she was joined by 200 schoolchildren to retrace her footsteps.

  • 08 Nov 2019
