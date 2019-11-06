Making friends with students from other cultures

Video

In partnership with global education programme Connecting Classrooms, a Worcestershire school has forged links with a variety of international schools.

The Bewdley School is hosting the first Global Happiness Conference, with students and teachers from across the world taking part.

The project sees students making new friends and learning from each other while taking part in activities such as music, art, dance and sport.

Connecting Classrooms says it works with schools across the globe to help young people develop the knowledge, skills and attitudes to make a positive contribution to their world.