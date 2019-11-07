From Morrisons to Fatboy Slim for lottery winner

Video

A man who won £1m on the lottery five years ago says he "couldn't be happier" now.

Matt Myles was 27 and an electrical engineer at a food company, when he scooped the money in the EuroMillions Millionaire Raffle in April 2014.

Within three days, the Herefordshire winner had embarked on a round-the-world trip involving his brother and friends.

Speaking ahead of the lottery's 25th anniversary on 19 November, he said: "I think in the 12 months... we got through the whole of the east coast of America [and] pretty much all of south east Asia and then Ibiza."

His exploits included going to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, skydiving in Chattanooga in the US and bungee jumping in Thailand.

Although Mr Myles has done some "crazy things", he has also started two businesses - a property and a car firm - become a father and got engaged.