Flooding leaves West Midlands underwater

The entire English stretch of the River Severn is covered by flood warnings as water levels continue to rise.

The Environment Agency said it was "very unusual" for warnings to cover such a long stretch of the river.

The warnings affect Shropshire, Worcestershire and Gloucestershire.

Flood barriers have gone up and the River Severn in Worcester is expected to peak during Tuesday evening.

Nearly a month's worth of rain fell in little over 24 hours over the weekend.