New railway station 'to open in December'

Video

Drone footage has captured the final touches being put to a new £22m railway station, just weeks before it welcomes its first passengers.

Originally expected to open in autumn 2017, Worcestershire Parkway Station is nearly complete.

The station, off the M5, will be Worcester's third and joins the lines between Hereford and London and from Cardiff to Nottingham.

Once work is finished, equipment and infrastructure will be tested before it opens to the public in December, Worcestershire County Council says.