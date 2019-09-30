The grand mansion that's now an empty shell

Media player
Witley Court: The grand mansion that is now empty shell
It was once one of England's finest country houses, with a fascinating story to tell.
Witley Court, in Worcestershire, was a playground for the Earl and Countess of Dudley and their rich friends.
But it fell into ruin after a huge fire in the 1930s and all that remains now is an empty shell, underground tunnels and a spectacular restored fountain.
You can learn more about its story on Inside Out on BBC One in the West Midlands at 19:30 BST on Monday 30 September or on iPlayer afterwards.
30 Sep 2019
