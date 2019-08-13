Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Binman surprises 100-year-old on her birthday
Dorothy Ballard's house has been a highlight on Ben Bird's bin rounds for the last eight years.
The pair struck up a friendship after refuse collector Ben would make regular stops for a chat with his "favourite lady".
"She makes me laugh every week," he said.
When he found out that he would be collecting her bin on her 100th birthday, Ben, from Kidderminster, decided to surprise her with a cake.
His colleagues filmed it and it has been viewed more than three million times on social media.
-
13 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hereford-worcester-49338647/binman-surprises-100-year-old-on-her-birthdayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window