'I have seven different noses'

'Having a designer nose is pretty cool'
It all depends on the occasion as to which nose Jayne Hardman decides to wear.
She has seven different prosthetic noses with different shades - one for the daytime, one for the summer and even one for partying.
The mother-of-two, from Redditch, was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease called anchor positive vasculitis and her nose was surgically removed.
Her new designer noses have given her the confidence to rebuild her life and "face the world".
30 Jul 2019
