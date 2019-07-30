'I have seven different noses'

Video

It all depends on the occasion as to which nose Jayne Hardman decides to wear.

She has seven different prosthetic noses with different shades - one for the daytime, one for the summer and even one for partying.

The mother-of-two, from Redditch, was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease called anchor positive vasculitis and her nose was surgically removed.

Her new designer noses have given her the confidence to rebuild her life and "face the world".