Three people have been taken to hospital after an explosion and fire on a pleasure boat at a marina.

Fire crews were called to reports of a vessel in flames at Upton Marina, Worcestershire, at about 12:20 BST.

The blaze spread to at least two more craft, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

The ambulance service said it was called to reports of patients who had suffered burns. All three were taken to hospital, one in a serious condition.